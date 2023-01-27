At least 1 person was killed and two others injured in an armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran's capital Tehran on Friday.

Details on who might have carried out the attack or their motives were not yet clear.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the "treacherous attack" killed the head of the security service at its embassy while injuring two other security guards.

The security official was later identified by the Azeri government as Lt. Orkhan Asgarov.

"The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory," said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The suspect in the attack was detained, according to Azerbaijani state media reports.

'Act of terrorism'

An investigation is currently underway into the "treacherous attack," said the ministry.

The ministry said that additional information will be provided to the public on details of the case.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "strongly" condemned the "act of terrorism."

Aliyev demanded the "terrorist act" be investigated as soon as possible and the terrorists punished.

"Terrorist attack on diplomatic missions is unacceptable!" he said on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani leader also offered his deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Senior Lt. Asgarov, who was "martyred" while protecting the embassy and its staff.

According to later reports, the embassy in Tehran was evacuated, while officials in the Azeri capital Baku were holding Iran responsible for the attack.

"All responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," foreign ministry spokesman, Ayxan Hacizada, told local media, saying a recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iranian media had "encouraged the attack."

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border, and Iran has a large ethnic Azerbaijani population.

Türkiye voices quick condemnation

Türkiye was prompt to condemn Friday's treacherous attack. The Foreign Ministry in Ankara issued a statement voicing condemnation and extended consolation to the bereaved.

"We condemn the armed attack on the Tehran Embassy of Azerbaijan this morning. We wish God's mercy on the Embassy personnel who died in this attack, and a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

"Türkiye, which has been subjected to similar attacks in the past, deeply shares the pain of the Azerbaijani people," it added.

The ministry also hoped that those responsible for the attack were immediately found and brought to justice and that all necessary measures are taken to prevent its repetition.

"Brother Azerbaijan is never alone. Our support to Azerbaijan will continue uninterruptedly, as always," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier Friday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu voiced his strong condemnation and support for brotherly Azerbaijan in a phone call with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed his condolences for the embassy officer who lost his life and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.