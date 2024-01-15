At least one Israeli was killed and 13 others injured in a car-ramming incident in the central city of Raanana on Monday.

"A wounded woman who arrived in a critical condition after having been hit by a vehicle has died of her injuries despite our efforts to save her," said a statement from Meir hospital, near Raanana where the incident took place.

Two Palestinians were arrested by Israeli police, who said the driver was a man from the occupied West Bank.

"A suspect in a stolen vehicle ran over a number of people, injuring 13," the force said in a statement.

A suspect from the city of Hebron has been arrested, police said, adding that he had stolen the vehicle before the incident.