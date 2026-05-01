Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 10 people and injured 16 others on Friday, Lebanese state media reported, in renewed attacks despite a temporary cease-fire.

The news agency, citing the Health Ministry, said an Israeli strike targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing two people and injuring 10 others.

Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered five bodies from the rubble of a building in Kfar Roummane of Nabatieh hit in an overnight strike.

The agency said civil defense crews and ambulance teams from the Islamic Risala Scout Association cleared debris in Nabatieh after the strike. The building had been targeted by Israeli warplanes.

In the town of Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, two people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli airstrike, while a Lebanese woman was killed and four others were wounded after a house was shelled in the town of Ain Baal, east of Tyre.

On Thursday, at least 29 people, including four members of a family, were killed and 42 others injured in airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.

In response to Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing nearly 2,600 people, and displacing over 1 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, saying it is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.