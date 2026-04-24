At least 11 Palestinians were killed Friday and several others were injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, including an attack on a police vehicle in Khan Younis, in what authorities said were ongoing violations of a cease-fire in place since October 2025.

In a statement, Gaza’s Interior Ministry said seven people - two officers, two police assistants and three civilians - were killed when an Israeli strike hit a police vehicle in Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, a woman and a child were killed and six others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting homes near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, medical sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Earlier, two Palestinian officers were killed and two others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a police patrol near Sheikh Radwan police station in Gaza City, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a separate statement, the ministry condemned what it described as the "continued silence” of international organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, over the targeting of civilian police personnel.

It said the attacks amount to "complicity that encourages further violations against a civilian body protected under international law,” stressing there is no justification for targeting police forces in Gaza, which it said provide essential services to residents across the enclave.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses said the strikes targeted areas outside the zones of Israeli military deployment under the cease-fire agreement.

The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement in effect since October 2025, following a war that left more than 72,000 Palestinians dead and over 172,000 injured, most of them women and children.

On April 14, the Gaza government media office said in a statement that Israel had committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, including killings, arrests, blockade measures and starvation policies.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the continued violations have resulted in the deaths of 972 Palestinians and injuries to 2,235 others.