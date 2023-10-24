At least 110 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks overnight on various parts of the Gaza Strip, marking the 18th day of an offensive on Gaza.

Israeli warplanes continued to strike various areas across the Gaza Strip throughout the night, the Al-Aqsa satellite channel said on Telegram.

"Israeli attacks tonight in various areas of the Gaza Strip resulted in 110 martyrs, including children and women," it said in a brief statement.

The statement said 57 people were killed and dozens were injured in attacks on residential buildings in Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Deaths and injuries were also reported after Israeli strikes on houses next to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and apartments in the "Prisoners Towers" west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

They were also reported after Israeli aircraft launched a series of attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

With the overnight casualties, more than 700 people died in the past day, pushing the total death toll to 5,791 people since the outbreak of Israeli violence, according to the Health Ministry.

The death toll includes 2,360 children. A total of 16,297 people have also been wounded since the conflict erupted on Oct. 7.