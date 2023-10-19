At least nine children were among the dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel continued its brutal air assault of Gaza for the 13th day on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Witnesses and medical workers said no less than 40 Palestinians were killed early Thursday as Israeli warplanes continued to hit the Gaza Strip.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have now been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday.

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra told a press conference.

Al-Qudra added that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic health care services had stopped functioning.

"There are no medicine stocks in any of the hospitals in Gaza," Al-Qudra added, calling on the international community to expedite the delivery of aid to Gaza.

A man gestures at the site where a girl was killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 19, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Southern Gaza hit

On Thursday, nine people were killed, including seven children, when fighter jets struck a house in Khan Younis south of Gaza City, state news agency Wafa reported.

Several people reportedly remain trapped under the rubble.

More than 30 Palestinians were also killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

A Palestinian baby lost his life and several people were injured in an airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to witnesses.

A child was also killed in an Israeli air raid west of Khan Younis, Palestinian medical sources said.

Israeli warplanes also struck a house in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah amid reports of fatalities.

West Bank toll hits 67

Meanwhile in the occupied West bank, three Palestinians, two of them teenagers, were shot dead by Israeli forces on Thursday.

The deaths took the death toll in the occupied territory since Oct. 7 to 67, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 16-year-old was shot in the head in Tulkarem, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in the town of Budrus west of Ramallah.

The ministry said a 17-year-old Palestinian also lost his life to a bullet in the head in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.