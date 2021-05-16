At least two worshippers were killed and more than 150 injured after the collapse of a grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred outside Jerusalem "as hundreds were congregated" for the Jewish Shavuot feast, a Magen David Adom emergency services spokesperson told Israeli channel Kan.

The structure was "under construction," he said.

At least two worshippers were killed and more than 150 injured, Israel's national ambulance service said.

A police spokesperson said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Images circulating on social media showed the stands collapsing as dozens of men prayed.

The incident comes just weeks after a stampede that killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site.