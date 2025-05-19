Twenty-two countries, including Australia, the U.K., France, and Germany, on Monday called on Tel Aviv to immediately allow the full resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid the threat of famine due to Israel's blockade.

The foreign ministers of the key donor countries, who also included Japan and New Zealand, said that "whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid, Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months."

The statement said that "food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted" and that "the population faces starvation."

"Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately need," it added.

The joint statement was released as the United Nations said nine aid trucks were authorized to enter Gaza, describing it as a "drop in the ocean" amid the territory's humanitarian crisis.

The donors' statement also sharply rejected a reported Israeli plan to replace the previous system of aid distribution in Gaza.

The statement demanded that Israel "enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives."

The statement was signed by Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.

The statement was also backed by the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the bloc's commissioner in charge of crisis management, Hadja Lahbib, as well as Dubravka Suica, the commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the U.K., France and Canada are threatening "concrete actions" against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and West Bank.

The joint statement on Monday sharply criticizes Israel's decision to allow a limited, "basic" amount of aid into Gaza after nearly three months of an Israeli blockade "wholly inadequate."

The statement also calls on Israel to stop its "egregious" new military actions in Gaza and to immediately allow in humanitarian aid.

The three countries' statement said they have always supported Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism but called the escalation disproportionate.