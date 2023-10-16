The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has been holding 200 people captive since Oct. 7, with about 50 others held by other "resistance factions and in other places," the spokesperson of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades said Monday.

"We will release the foreign prisoners when conditions are ripe," Hamas's military wing's spokesperson Abu Obeideh said Monday.

He said at least 22 hostages taken from Israel had been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

On the foreign captives, Obeida did not give a specific number, citing security concerns, but gave assurances that "all foreign prisoners will be released once conditions in the field allow."

He also called the foreign captives "guests in their hospitality," and apologized for their confinement.

"The threat of the occupation (Israel) to launch a ground offensive against our people doesn't scare us and we are ready for it," Abu Obeideh said ahead of an expected Israeli invasion more than a week into war.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said earlier Monday Israel had been able to confirm and notify the relatives of 199 people held captives in Gaza.

Overall, over 2,750 people have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Oct. 7, according to Hamas officials.

Gaza is on edge as Israel prepares to launch its expected ground offensive, amid the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.