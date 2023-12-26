The Palestinian death toll in Gaza kept climbing as Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 250 people and injured 500 others in just 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Gaza said late Monday.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said medical teams were unable to treat all of the injured arriving at the hospitals while noting they are dealing with types of injuries they have not seen in previous wars.

He added that the bed occupancy rate at operational hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip stands at 350%.

Al-Qudra also noted that the humanitarian and medical aid arriving in Gaza does not meet the needs of the hospitals.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 20,674, the Health Ministry added Monday.

Al-Qudra said that 54,536 people had been injured in the monthslong offensive.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.