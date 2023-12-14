At least 27 more Palestinians were killed, dozens of others injured as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on wide areas in northern and southern Gaza Strip, particularly targeting the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, the agency reported citing local sources.

The military artillery also shelled the neighborhoods of Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah in the east of Gaza City, as well as the town of Jabalia in the northern part of the enclave, the agency added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border Hamas incursion on Oct. 7.

Over 18,600 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.