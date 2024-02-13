At least 28,473 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday.

The ministry released a statement as Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza enters its 130th day, adding that 68,146 others have been injured in the ongoing offensive.

The statement said that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 16 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 133 people killed and 162 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble or on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October reportedly killed nearly 1,160 Israelis.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.