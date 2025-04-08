A second Palestinian journalist has died of severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on a media tent in southern Gaza's Khan Younis a day earlier, local media said.

Footage showed Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, and Helmy al-Faqawi burning alive after the strike on the tent near Nasser Hospital on Monday.

According to the official news agency WAFA, Mansour breathed his last early Tuesday. Eight more journalists were injured in the henios attack.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack Monday, claiming that the strike targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, who Tel Aviv claims is a Hamas member. The military said that Elslayeh was injured in the attack.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities.

The Israeli army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.