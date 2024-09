Three Israeli security guards were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire on them near the border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

The deadly shooting at the Allenby Bridge crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge crossing, comes amid surging Israeli violence, with major military raids, in the occupied territory.

The military said the gunman reached the area of the crossing, in the Jordan Valley, in a truck "from Jordan."

The driver "exited the truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces operating at the bridge," a military statement said.

Three Israeli security guards, who were not part of the police or army, were pronounced dead as a result of the attack, the military said.

The attacker was shot dead by forces, the military added.

Jordan's Interior Ministry said authorities in Amman were "investigating the incident," and a Jordanian security source told AFP that the crossing's Jordanian side had been closed.

The crossing is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.

Private security guards operate the crossing alongside Israeli security forces stationed there.

Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom said earlier that three people had died of gunshot wounds at the crossing, in what police described as a shooting attack.

Israeli media reports said the assailant had opened fire at an inspection area.

The military said it had deployed soldiers to the scene of the shooting to "rule out the suspicion of the truck being rigged with explosives."

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Since then, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 662 Palestinians in the West Bank which Israel occupied in 1967, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At least 23 Israelis, including members of the security forces, have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, Israeli officials say.