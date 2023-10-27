The toll of lives lost in Israel's three-week-assault on the Palestinians has surged to a staggering 7,326, according to the Gaza Health Ministry's announcement on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesperson for the ministry, shared this devastating information during a press conference.

He emphasized that among the casualties, 3,038 were innocent children, 1,726 were women and 414 were elderly individuals.

In addition, an alarming 18,484 citizens have been injured in the violence that has gripped the region.

A medical worker assists a Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli strikes at the Intensive Care Unit of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 26, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Perhaps most shockingly, al-Qedra pointed out that, in just the past few hours, the Israeli occupation had been responsible for a shocking 41 massacres, leading to the loss of 298 lives, with many of the victims being forcibly displaced to the southern Gaza Strip, a region claimed "safe" by the Israeli authorities.

He also accused Israel of intentionally committing a staggering 772 massacres against families, and shared the chilling report of 1,700 missing individuals, including 940 children who are still buried beneath the rubble.

Adding to the anguish, al-Qedra revealed that 104 medical personnel have been killed and 25 ambulances are now out of service due to the relentless Israeli attacks.

It was also disclosed that 57 health institutions have been deliberately targeted, rendering 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers non-operational due to the targeting or unavailability of fuel.

This tragic situation has persisted despite nearly three weeks of relentless fighting that erupted when Hamas launched attacks on Israel from Gaza.

As the crisis continues, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees issued a dire warning, emphasizing the dire humanitarian situation created by the ongoing Israeli siege of Gaza.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini urgently called for "meaningful and uninterrupted" aid to reach the embattled territory, revealing that 57 of the agency's staff members have tragically lost their lives during this brutal conflict.

Amid the ongoing violence, Israel's military forces undertook a second incursion into central Gaza, with infantry supported by fighter jets and drones.

This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated that Israel was preparing for a ground offensive.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have also escalated, with Washington warning Tehran against any further escalation.

The U.S. struck facilities in Syria that it claims were being used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. has deployed two aircraft carrier groups near Israel to deter Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, from further widening the conflict.

War crimes

The U.N. has expressed grave concern over potential war crimes being committed by both sides in this devastating conflict.

The U.N.'s human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani stressed the need for an independent court of law to assess whether war crimes have been committed.

Hamas released a list of nearly 7,000 names and IDs of those who had lost their lives in Israeli strikes, disputing recent doubts cast by U.S. President Joe Biden on these figures.

A view of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis southern Gaza, Palestine, Oct. 27, 2023. (AFP)

The Palestinian group also said that almost 50 Israeli hostages held in Gaza were killed during Israeli bombing raids on the Palestinian territory.

UNRWA's Lazzarini came forward to support the Gaza Health Ministry's figures, emphasizing their credibility based on past conflicts.

WHO calls for aid

The human toll continues to rise, with the World Health Organization revealing that Gaza's 12 major hospitals require a daily supply of at least 94,000 liters (some 25,000 gallons) of fuel to maintain critical functions.

This acute shortage of fuel and medical supplies puts at risk the lives of thousands, including patients in need of kidney dialysis, premature babies in incubators, cancer patients and those relying on ventilators and machine-assisted care.

Tragically, maternal and neonatal health is deteriorating as the fuel crisis escalates, placing countless lives in jeopardy.

With 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, the dire conditions are resulting in an average of 183 births daily, while an average of 95 patients are unable to access specialized health care outside Gaza due to restricted humanitarian supplies and patient movement.