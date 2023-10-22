At least five more mosques were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday, bringing the total number to 31 since Oct. 7, the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said.

"The number of mosques completely destroyed since the beginning of Israel's attacks on Gaza has increased to 31," the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

On Saturday, it also highlighted the Israeli bombardment of several civilian sites such as the ministry's headquarters, the ministry's Quran radio station and a church.

It said that 10 employees from the ministry lost their lives in these attacks, and others had been injured.

Israel's indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in response to the Oct. 7 surprise Hamas incursion, have also targeted other places of worship as well as hospitals.

Earlier Thursday, scores of people were killed and many others injured after Israel targeted a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza.

The Church of St. Porphyrius, one of the oldest churches in the region, is located in Gaza's southern Zeitoun neighborhood, only 250 meters (820.21 feet) away from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which was targeted in a ruthless airstrike on Oct. 17 that killed hundreds of people.