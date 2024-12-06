Israel freed 34 Palestinian detainees from the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, who displayed signs of torture, extreme weakness and exhaustion.

The detainees were transported to the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, after crossing through the Kerem Shalom border, according to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The source added that medical teams swiftly began performing the necessary exams and administering immediate care upon their arrival.

He noted that the detainees appeared severely exhausted, weak and fatigued, with some showing signs of torture.

The source added that the detainees were arrested by the Israeli military from various areas of northern Gaza, particularly from the town of Beit Lahia and the Jabalia refugee camp, during Israel's ongoing campaign, which has lasted 62 days.

According to the Gaza Media Office, Israel has detained more than 1,750 Palestinians from northern Gaza since Oct. 5.

Israel said it launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid has been allowed into the area, including food, medicine and fuel, leaving most of the population there – currently estimated at 80,000 – on the verge of famine.

More than 3,500 people have since been reported dead or missing, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught is the latest episode in Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 44,500 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza.