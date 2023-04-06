Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry declared four employees working for Iran's Embassy in Baku "persona non grata" and told them to leave the country within the next 48 hours over alleged provocations, the ministry said Thursday.

A statement issued by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry read that Iran's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ​​Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the ministry on April 6.

"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian Ambassador because of the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan," the statement read.

The statement further noted that four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku were declared "persona non grata" because of their activities that were "incompatible with diplomatic status."

Tensions between the two countries have escalated as Azerbaijan recently announced that the initial results of a probe into the recent armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran point to possible Iranian involvement.