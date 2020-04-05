Four Iraqi soldiers were killed by Daesh terrorist group in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a military source said.
"Daesh terrorists targeted a military point of the Iraqi army west of Rutba town in the western part of Anbar province by light and medium weapons," an army source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media outlets.
The attack resulted in the death of all four soldiers at the military point, and terrorists managed to leave the scene unscathed.
Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh's presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq's Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.
