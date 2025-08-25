At least four journalists were among 15 people killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.

The four journalists were Mohammed Salama, a photojournalist with Al Jazeera; Mariam Abu Daqa, who worked for several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and Associated Press; Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist with the NBC network and cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded in a second strike, the officials said.

The Israeli military and the prime minister's office both had no immediate comment regarding the strikes.

Witnesses said the second strike took place after rescue workers, journalists and other people had rushed to the site of the initial attack.

A rescue worker was also among those killed, they added.

The Reuters live video feed from the hospital, which was operated by Masri, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike, Reuters footage showed.

Israel has killed over 240 Palestinian journalists since launching its genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate.