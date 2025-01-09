The death toll in Israel's genocidal Gaza war crossed 46,006 on Thursday after at least 70 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement added that some 109,378 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 70 people and injured 104 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Earlier Thursday, at least 13 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes, medics said.

A medical source said eight people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes hit a home in the Jabalia Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.

A father and his three sons were also killed in another strike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another source added.

Another Palestinian died of injuries from an Israeli strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah, the source added.

Witnesses also reported an Israeli drone strike on a tent inside a school sheltering displaced civilians in Nuseirat, but no injuries were reported.

Several Israeli airstrikes were reported in several areas across northern Gaza, including the al-Saftawi and Karama neighborhoods in Gaza City, but no information was yet available about fatalities.

The Israeli army also continued its systematic demolition of homes and residential buildings in Jabalia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and in Gaza City's southeastern neighborhood of Zeitoun, witnesses said.

Artillery shelling was reported in eastern Khan Younis and Rafah's western al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, but there were no reports yet of injuries.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.