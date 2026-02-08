At least five people were killed when an old residential building collapsed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday, state media reported, as rescuers searched for survivors in the second such incident in weeks.

The state-run National News Agency reported "the collapse of an old building" in Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood, the poorest in the impoverished city, adding that security personnel evacuated adjacent buildings fearing further collapses.

"Eight people have been rescued so far while five victims have been recovered, including a child and an elderly woman," it said.

Civil defence chief Imad Khreish told local media that the building consisted of two blocks, each containing six apartments.

Local media showed images of residents and rescue workers trying to remove debris with basic equipment and their bare hands.

It came after another deadly building collapse in Tripoli late last month.

President Joseph Aoun requested all emergency services mobilize "to assist in the rescue operations and provide shelter for the building's residents and those of neighboring buildings that were evacuated" as a precaution, a statement from his office said.

Lebanon is dotted with derelict buildings, and many inhabited structures are in an advanced state of disrepair.

Many buildings were built illegally, especially during the 1975-1990 civil war, while some owners have added new floors to existing apartment blocks with no permits.

In 2024, rights group Amnesty International said "thousands of people" were still living in unsafe buildings in Tripoli more than a year after the structures were weakened by a major earthquake centered on Türkiye and neighboring Syria.

It said that even before the February 2023 quake, Tripoli residents "had raised the alarm about their dire housing situation, caused by decades of neglect and contractors' lack of compliance with safety regulations".

It said the situation was compounded by Lebanon's yearslong economic crisis "that has robbed residents of the means to afford repairs or alternative housing" and urged authorities to "urgently... assess the safety of buildings across the country".