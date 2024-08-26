At least five Palestinians were killed and many others were injured after an Israeli airstrike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank late Monday.

"An aircraft attacked a short time ago an operations center" in the area of Nur Shams, the Israeli military said in a statement, without providing a casualty count or specifying who was targeted.

"Five citizens were killed and others were injured," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza – territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war – for an independent state.

Violence has escalated in the West Bank since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel, resulting in around 1,200 deaths and more than 200 hostages.