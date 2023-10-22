At least 50 Palestinians were killed Sunday as Israeli bombs rained down on Gaza's residential areas, taking the death toll in the blockaded strip to 4,651, according to the Health Ministry.

"More than 50 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed, and dozens were injured, on Sunday, in violent raids launched by occupation warplanes on various areas of the Gaza Strip," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Citing medical sources, the news agency gave details about the airstrikes and said four Palestinians, including two women and a child, were killed in an Israeli raid on a house belonging to the al-Astal family in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, and a number of others were injured.

A number of Palestinians were killed in the bombing of the Tal al-Zaatar area in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also targeted several residential apartments in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in central Gaza City, which led to the death of a number of Palestinians.

A number of Palestinians were also killed in the bombing of two houses in Rafah and two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured after a house was targeted in Khirbat al-Adas in Rafah.

Israeli army aircraft also targeted a house in the Maghazi camp, and launched airstrikes in Khan Yunis, concentrated in the eastern regions and agricultural lands, resulting in several casualties, according to the same source.

The total death toll climbed from 4,385 on Saturday, when Israel announced it would step up raids, and now includes 1,873 children, the ministry said. There are 14,245 wounded, the ministry added.

In a statement, Ashraf Qudra, a ministry spokesman, said that 1,023 women were also among the people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7.

West Bank toll at 90

In the occupied West Bank, five more Palestinians were killed in Israeli army attacks Sunday, bringing the total number since Oct. 7 to 90, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest casualties were reported in the cities of Jenin, Tubas, Qabatiya and Nablus, three of them by Israeli gunfire and two others as a result of a bombing that targeted a mosque.

The West Bank is witnessing rising tension and attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli army and Jewish settlers, coinciding with the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza has been under constant Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, in response to a surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.