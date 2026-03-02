U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran have so far killed at least 555 people across the country, Iran's Red Crescent said Monday.

The aid organization told the Fars news agency that more than 100,000 rescue workers were deployed nationwide and that over 130 regions have been affected by the war.

Since Saturday, Israel and the U.S. have struck more than 2,000 targets across Iran, according to an analysis by the Critical Threats Project (CTP), run by the Washington-based think tanks Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute.

Targets have included missile launch sites, facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program, military headquarters and members of the political leadership.

The capital, Tehran, was again heavily bombarded Sunday. Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death toll following an Israeli airstrike on Saturday on a girls' primary school in Iran's Hormozgan Province has risen to 165, with rescue operations now complete, officials said Monday.

The governor of the city of Minab in the south of Iran, where the school is located, said the rescue efforts were over, IRNA reported.

Ninety-five people were also injured, according to the report.

The Tehran government has blamed a U.S.-Israeli strike for the attack, but Israel on Sunday rejected all responsibility for it.

The denial came after the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it was "deeply concerned" about the bombings in Iran.

"There are reports of attacks on schools in Iran, including a girls' school in Minab," the German office of the children's aid organization stated in Cologne Sunday.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian objects, including schools, constitute a violation of international law," it said.

UNICEF called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The children's aid organization also appealed to all parties involved in the conflict to exercise the utmost restraint and to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights.

This includes, in particular, the protection of the civilian population and the services on which children rely for survival.