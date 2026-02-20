At least six people were killed and more than 25 were wounded when the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on eastern areas of Lebanon’s Bekaa region on Friday evening, according to local media reports.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the strikes resulted in six fatalities and more than 25 wounded, who were taken to hospitals across the region.

Israeli warplanes carried out a wave of intense airstrikes on the eastern and western mountain ranges in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region, with explosions reverberating across the area, NNA said.

Three strikes targeted the Shaara area at the foothills of the eastern Lebanon mountain range, and the aircraft continued flying over the skies of Baalbek.

One of the attacks targeted a building near the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation on the Riyaq-Baalbek highway, leveling it to the ground, the NNA said. Israeli warplanes also carried out two additional airstrikes on the plains of the towns of Qasr Naba and Tamnine al-Tahta, west of Baalbek.

The Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah command centers were the target of its latest strikes in Lebanon.

The latest attacks came amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, killing and wounding hundreds of Lebanese. Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.