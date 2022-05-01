The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said six missiles landed near an oil refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil on Sunday.

The missiles were launched from Nineveh province and fell near the KAR refinery, the authorities said without reporting any casualties or damage.

Three missiles also fell near the refinery on April 6, without causing any casualties. Sources in the KRG told Reuters then that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, the CEO of major domestic energy company the KAR Group.

In March, Iran attacked Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies. Only one person was hurt in that attack.