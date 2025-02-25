At least six Palestinian newborns in Gaza died due to extreme cold, Dr. Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS) said Tuesday.

Saleh said that in the past two weeks, eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.

The hospital highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians, who are currently residing in tents and bombed-out homes, with no protection from the freezing temperatures currently sweeping across the Middle East.

Health officials at the hospital called on mediators to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli airstrikes.

They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and safeguard young children from the harsh weather conditions.

Israel and Hamas agreed on a cease-fire in Gaza on Jan. 19 to end nearly 16 months of Israeli attacks on the blockaded Palestinian enclave and allow the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian hostages.

Last week, Hamas threatened to postpone the scheduled release of hostages after it said Israel had delayed the promised entry of mobile homes into the devastated strip.

Hamas blamed the deaths of the newborns on Israel’s "criminal policies," accusing Tel Aviv of obstructing humanitarian aid.

Israel did not immediately comment on the reports of the newborn deaths. It has consistently denied restricting aid, despite evidence.

International aid officials have confirmed that aid is getting into Gaza despite logistical problems, but they warn more is needed.