Israel once again targeted a humanitarian aid queue in Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring 20 others.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the enclave's civil defense unit, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Israeli army targeted Palestinians waiting for aid trucks near the Kuwait Junction in eastern Gaza.

Seven people were killed and more than 20 wounded were transferred to al-Shifa Medical Complex after Israeli forces targeted people at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City, while they were waiting for aid to arrive, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA also reported, citing sources in the Gazan Health Ministry.

Israeli warplanes also were reported to have bombed a house in a neighborhood of Rafah city in the south, resulting in injuries.

It also reported that Israel opened fire with artillery on the areas of Abasan al-Kabira and Khuzaa in Khan Younis, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused some 1,160 deaths.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.