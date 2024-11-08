Around 70% of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza consist of women and children, the U.N.'s human rights body said Friday, as it condemned the country's systematic violations international humanitarian law.

The U.N. tally since Oct. 7 includes only fatalities it has managed to verify with three sources, and counting continues.

The 8,119 victims verified is a much lower number than the toll of more than 43,000 provided by Palestinian health authorities for the 13-month-old war. But the U.N. breakdown of the victims' age and gender backs the Palestinian assertion that women and children represent a large portion of those killed in the war.

This finding indicates "a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality," the U.N. rights office said in a statement accompanying the 32-page report.

"It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Israel's diplomatic mission to the U.N. in Geneva said it categorically rejected the report.

It has said approximately one civilian has been killed for every fighter, a ratio it blames on Hamas, saying the Palestinian group uses civilian facilities. Hamas has denied using civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as human shields, which has also been proven by numerous reports.

Youngest victim aged one day

Ajith Sunghay, Head of the U.N. Human Rights Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva that the fatalities included in the report were verified by three sources such as neighbours, family members, local NGOs, hospital records or U.N. staff on the ground.

Palestinian children collect aid food at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Nov. 6, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"The numbers are, of course, massive compared to previous years, so we do need time to catch up and verify," he said, adding that he thought the final U.N. tally was likely to be similar to the Palestinian toll.

The youngest victim whose death was verified by U.N. monitors was a one-day-old boy, and the oldest was a 97-year-old woman, the report said.

Overall, those aged 18 or under represented 44% of the victims, with children aged five-nine representing the single biggest age category, followed by those aged 10-14, and then those aged up to and including four.

This broadly reflects the enclave's demographics, which the report said reflected an apparent failure to take precautions to avoid civilian losses.

It showed that in 88% of cases, five or more people were killed in the same attack, pointing to the Israeli military's use of weapons with an effect across a wide area.