Gaza has endured 700 days of relentless Israeli bombardment which has left nearly 90% of the territory’s infrastructure destroyed and inflicted losses exceeding $68 billion, the territory’s Government Media Office said Saturday. The prolonged military campaign has killed at least 64,400 Palestinians and injured more than 162,000, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the office said the deadly campaign has resulted in the destruction of about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, alongside "systematic policies of genocide and forced displacement."

It said that more than 73,700 people have been killed or remain missing, including over 20,000 children and 12,500 women. According to the office, 2,700 families have been completely wiped from the civil registry.

Among the dead are 1,670 medical personnel, 248 journalists, 139 civil defense members, and 173 municipal employees. More than 162,000 others have been wounded, many suffering life-changing injuries such as amputations, paralysis and loss of sight.

The office also cited the destruction of 38 hospitals, 833 mosques, and 163 educational institutions, alongside widespread damage to thousands of other public facilities.

It accused Israel of enforcing mass displacement by preventing residents from returning to homes in Gaza City and the north, as well as using starvation as a weapon of war.

The media office said hundreds of thousands of aid trucks have been blocked from entering Gaza, pushing 2.4 million residents, including more than 1 million children, to the brink of famine.

Holding Israel and its supporters, chiefly the U.S., responsible for the devastation, the office called on Arab and Islamic countries, the broader international community and the United Nations to "act immediately to end the aggression, lift the blockade, secure the return of displaced families, and hold Israeli leaders accountable before international courts."

The ongoing military campaign entered its 700th day on Friday, leaving the territory devastated and facing widespread famine.

The Health Ministry on Saturday said the death toll has hit 64,368 as 68 more bodies were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours while 362 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 162,367 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry also noted that 23 Palestinians were killed and over 143 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,385, with over 17,577 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that six more Palestinians, including a child, died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 382 people, including 135 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

A U.N.-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of this month.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,828 people and injured 50,326 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.