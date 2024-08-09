Israeli airstrikes targeted the Nuseirat, al-Maghazi, and Jabalia refugee camps, as well as the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Friday, resulting in at least eight Palestinian deaths and multiple injuries.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that an airstrike on a house west of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza killed three civilians and injured several others.

Two additional Palestinians were killed in a similar attack on homes in the al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza.

Local sources reported that Israeli aircraft struck a house in Block 4 of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing three Palestinians and injuring several others.

Separately, several Palestinians were killed and wounded when the Israeli army attacked a tent sheltering displaced people in the Shawafin area, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military also continued its bombardment, demolishing homes and residential blocks in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has maintained a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 39,700 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli conflict, large areas of Gaza lie in ruins amid a severe blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.