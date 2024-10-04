At least nine Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured on Friday following Israeli shelling in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported to Anadolu that four individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residence in Deir al-Balah, located in the heart of the besieged enclave.

Additionally, rescue teams recovered the body of a victim near Al-Louh Palace in the Abu Mahdi area, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A second body was retrieved from the rubble of a destroyed house in the Nuseirat camp, according to Palestinian paramedics.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces also shelled homes and a site sheltering displaced people in both Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, medical sources confirmed that three more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Ma'an area.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

In the year since, nearly 41,800 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and almost 96,800 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.