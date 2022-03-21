Both Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) have arrived in Egypt for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, media reports said Monday.

There was no immediate official confirmation of Bennett's visit from either Israel or Egypt.

Last week, Bennett pointed to what he described as mounting cooperation between Israel and Egypt, saying closer ties would contribute to regional security. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1979.

Israel and Egypt agreed last week to expand their aviation ties with a new direct route between Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh that is expected to launch next month.

Last September, Bennett visited Egypt and discussed bilateral relations, security and the economy with Sisi, in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to the country in a decade.

UAE state news agency WAM also reported that MBZ had arrived in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi amid a general easing of tensions in the region.