Activists detained after Israel seized the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla have launched an indefinite hunger strike, as tens of thousands of demonstrators rally worldwide in protest against the naval blockade and Israel’s interception of humanitarian aid.

The Israeli navy seized the last vessel of the GSF on Friday, ending the largest maritime challenge to its Gaza blockade in nearly two decades.

The yacht Marinette was intercepted roughly 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza, after a week-long confrontation at sea that involved 44 vessels carrying more than 450 activists, volunteers and politicians from over 50 countries.

Israeli authorities escorted the vessel to Ashdod port and detained its passengers, who included Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela.

An Israeli navy vessel arriving at Ashdod port after intercepting boats carrying aid to Gaza and detaining activists aboard, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, Oct. 2, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona in late August, had been organized by the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza.

Its mission was both humanitarian and political: to deliver aid to Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, who face severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel and to draw global attention to Israel’s 17-year blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The blockade has intensified following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 incursion on Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and resulted in over 250 abductions.

In response, Israel has conducted a military campaign that Palestinian authorities say has killed over 66,000 people, the majority women and children.

Boarding at sea

Footage from the Marinette shows passengers spotting an approaching warship.

Soldiers were seen boarding the vessel, instructing occupants to raise their hands and remain still.

The flotilla’s organizers described the interception as “illegal” and said communications with several vessels were cut.

Israel maintains that all detained participants are safe and in good health and deportations have begun; four Italians have already been sent home.

Humanitarian and political context

The flotilla’s attempt comes nearly two years into a tight Israeli siege of Gaza, which has led to widespread famine, deteriorating medical care and the collapse of basic infrastructure.

United Nations agencies warn that without immediate relief, disease and starvation will continue to escalate.

Israel argues the blockade is a legal security measure to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons, while critics label it collective punishment and a violation of international law.

Global reactions

The interception ignited a wave of protests worldwide.

In Italy, tens of thousands participated in a nationwide general strike organized by the CGIL labor union, marching in Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin and Bologna.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners denouncing Israel’s actions, with some chanting, “Stop the genocide” and “Break the siege.”

CGIL leader Maurizio Landini described the strike as a defense of “brotherhood among peoples” and a stand against policies of “rearmament and oppression.”

In Spain, 15,000 demonstrators marched through Barcelona chanting “Gaza, you are not alone” and “Boycott Israel.” Protesters in Madrid, Bilbao, Seville and Valencia also took to the streets, some clashing with police.

In France, around 1,000 protesters rallied in Paris’ Place de la Republique, while in Marseille, police arrested scores attempting to block access to a weapons manufacturer accused of supplying Israel.

Similar protests were reported in Geneva, Athens, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.

Activists’ hunger strike

Detained activists have launched an indefinite hunger strike, stating it is a continuation of their resistance against Israel’s blockade.

The strike underscores the political and humanitarian dimensions of the flotilla: participants argue that the interception is a direct attack on civilians attempting to deliver essential aid.

Organizers stressed that the flotilla’s mission was legitimate and designed to highlight the plight of Palestinians living under near-constant siege.

Press freedom under threat

The flotilla also spotlighted press restrictions in Gaza.

Reporters Without Borders condemned Israel’s arrest of more than 20 foreign journalists onboard, including reporters from Spain’s El Pais, Qatar’s Al Jazeera and Italy’s RAI.

The organization said the arrests violate international norms, noting that the international press has limited access to Gaza, with reporting subject to strict military oversight.

More than 210 journalists have been killed covering the conflict since October 2023, according to RSF.

Inside Israel

At Ashdod port, hundreds of police processed detainees under the watchful eye of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who publicly labeled the activists “terrorists.”

Demonstrators among the detainees chanted, “Freedom for Palestine.” Israel faces mounting international criticism over both its military operations and its blockade policies.

Türkiye denounced the raid as “terrorism,” Colombia expelled Israeli diplomats and froze a trade agreement and European governments have been pressured to take action.

The flotilla’s interception highlights the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Since Israel’s retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 incursion, over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, most civilians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The enclave faces food shortages, collapsing healthcare and widespread disease.

Activists argue that Israel’s naval blockade prevents aid from reaching those in need and exacerbates civilian suffering.