The advancing Israeli military targeted two Gazan health care facilities Thursday morning as shells landed on the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital and near the entrance to the Al-Nasr Hospital, the Media Office in the besieged Palestinian territory said.

Earlier in the morning, Israeli aircraft bombed the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Al-Shifa Hospital, which houses thousands of patients and refugees, was targeted by missiles intermittently fired from Israeli aircraft.

The simultaneous use of illumination flares during the attacks resulted in shrapnel damage to the hospital's surroundings.

An airstrike near Al-Nasr Children's Hospital in the western part of the city killed three Palestinians and left dozens more wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery fired rounds toward the eastern part of the city of Rafah.

The media office also confirmed Thursday that at least eight hospitals have been bombed by Israeli forces in past three days, while 18 hospitals remain out of service since Oct. 7.

MSF staff killed

In a separate development, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday that a member of its staff in Gaza was killed along with several members of his family.

The medical charity said in a statement that is mourning the loss of laboratory technician Mohammed al Ahel, who was killed Monday with several family members during Israeli attacks on the Al-Shati refugee camp.

"He was at his home in Al-Shati refugee camp when the area was bombed and his building collapsed, reportedly killing dozens of people. It is clear that no place in Gaza is safe from brutal and indiscriminate bombing from the Israeli army," it said.

MSF reiterated calls for an "immediate and unconditional cease-fire," in reference to the death toll in the besieged enclave since Oct. 7 which has climbed to more than 10,569. including over 4,324 children.

"Our repeated calls for an immediate cease-fire have fallen on deaf ears, but we insist on it being the only way to prevent more senseless deaths across the Strip and allow adequate levels of humanitarian aid into Gaza," it said.

It stressed that world leaders have failed to take "meaningful action," while people keep losing family members, their homes and lives across Gaza.

"In this tragic moment, we continue to be gravely concerned for all our colleagues in Gaza, many of whom are still working in hospitals across the Strip to provide lifesaving care," it added.