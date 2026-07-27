Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Syria is entering a new phase centered on restoring security and stability, rebuilding state institutions and revitalizing the economy, while pursuing a balanced foreign policy based on openness and international partnerships.

He stressed that Damascus remains committed to its national principles, foremost among them the recovery of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and a firm rejection of any military intervention in Lebanon.

Al-Sharaa made the remarks during an interview with Al Jazeera, coinciding with a statement from the Syrian Presidency outlining the government's priorities for the coming period, offering a broad picture of Damascus' political and economic direction in the years ahead.

No Lebanon intervention

Al-Sharaa stressed that Syria will not militarily intervene in Lebanon, saying the country's stability is a direct Syrian interest. He said relations between the two neighbors should be based on mutual respect for sovereignty and cooperation, without interference in each other's internal affairs.

He added that Damascus views regional security through the lens of cooperation and believes the current phase requires strengthening stability rather than becoming involved in new conflicts.

Al-Sharaa, however, expressed concern over the possibility of a wider regional war, saying Syria seeks to avoid any direct confrontation with Israel because it has no interest in entering another conflict.

He revealed that Damascus is working toward a security agreement with Israel, with the participation of several countries. He said that the success of such an arrangement could pave the way for comprehensive peace.

Golan red line

The Syrian president, however, stressed that no future agreement or peace settlement would involve concessions over Syria's claim to the occupied Golan Heights, reaffirming Damascus' commitment to its sovereign and national rights.

Since the fall of the former regime, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern Syria, with near-daily incursions reported in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa. These operations have been accompanied by detentions and abductions, with some detainees later released while others remain in custody.

Syria has repeatedly condemned these actions, calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory and insisting that all Israeli measures in southern Syria are null and void under international law. Damascus has also renewed calls for the international community to take action to halt Israeli violations.

Balanced foreign policy

Discussing Syria's new foreign policy, al-Sharaa said Damascus seeks balanced relations with regional and international powers based on national interests rather than geopolitical alignments.

In this context, he confirmed that talks with Russia are continuing over the future of bilateral cooperation, including the Russian military presence in Syria, emphasizing that any agreement would safeguard Syrian sovereignty and serve the country's national interests.

He also described ties with Gulf countries as strategic, noting that the coming period will see broader economic and investment cooperation, with Gulf investors already launching projects inside Syria.

Alongside al-Sharaa's remarks, the Syrian Presidency issued an official statement outlining the government's priorities for the next phase.

Security first

The statement said the government would implement a national program focused on consolidating security and stability, restoring state authority across all Syrian territory, rebuilding public institutions, improving basic services and accelerating economic recovery.

It also pledged to continue efforts on transitional justice, clarify the fate of missing persons and promote national reconciliation to strengthen civil peace and the rule of law.

Al-Sharaa acknowledged the scale of the challenges Syria faces after years of conflict, saying the government is adopting a policy of prioritization, with security and stability at the top of the agenda, followed by institutional reform and economic development.

He stressed that the state alone would be responsible for maintaining security and enforcing the law, rejecting any form of disorder or revenge and insisting that all violations be addressed through judicial institutions and transitional justice mechanisms.