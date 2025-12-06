Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa warned Saturday that Israeli efforts to modify the 1974 disengagement accord, including proposals for a demilitarized buffer zone in the country’s south, risk destabilizing the region and placing Syria in a dangerous position.

Speaking during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum 2025, Sharaa said Israel is attempting to "export its crises to other countries" and avoid responsibility for the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

He accused Israel of justifying all actions under the pretext of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has "sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability."

Sharaa said Syria insists that Israel must adhere strictly to the 1974 agreement governing the cease-fire line in the Golan Heights.

He questioned the logic behind calls for a demilitarized buffer zone, saying such proposals fail to address who would secure the area if Syrian forces are excluded.

"There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?" he said.

"Any agreement must guarantee Syria's interests," he said. "Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?"