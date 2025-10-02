The Global Sumud Flotilla said Friday that Israeli forces have intercepted all of its vessels except one, the Marinette, which remains on course toward the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Marinette was "still sailing strong," flotilla organizers said on a live video stream that showed the crew piloting the boat. Organizers said the Marinette was about 80 nautical miles from Gaza on Thursday night, and about 10 nautical miles from where Israel began intercepting other boats in the flotilla.

The international aid convoy, which organizers describe as the largest flotilla to date attempting to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza, was attacked earlier this week by Israeli naval forces as it neared Palestinian waters.

According to the flotilla’s official tracker, dozens of ships were seized and hundreds of activists detained, but the Marinette has not yet been stopped and continues its journey toward Gaza.

The group said it remains committed to delivering aid despite Israeli attempts to prevent the flotilla from reaching the enclave, which has been under Israeli blockade.