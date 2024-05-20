Iran's powerful allies and regional countries on Monday mourned the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash while regional armed groups, part of Tehran's so-called "Axis of Resistance" hailed him as a supporter.

Though Russia and China called the hard-line leader a "friend," Iran's arch-foes the United States and Israel had yet to react publicly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death and offered his "sincere condolences" to the Iranian government and people.

"His tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend," foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said at a regular press conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Raisi as an "outstanding politician" and said his death was an "irreplaceable loss."

"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between our countries, and made great efforts to take them to the level of a strategic partnership," Putin said in a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed condolences on behalf of the European Union.

"The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident," Michel said on X.

"Our thoughts go to the families," he added.

France also sent its condolences "to the Islamic Republic of Iran ... (and) to the families of the victims of this accident," in a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Raisi, adding that "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia also extended its condolences over Raisi's death.

Gulf neighbors

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, "offer their condolences to his excellency, the acting head of the executive authority, Mohammad Mokhber, on the death of his excellency Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions," said a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Iran's Gulf neighbors the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar also sent their condolences.

The oil-rich UAE "stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time", said Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called the news "painful."

Iran's long-time ally Syrian leader Bashar Assad expressed solidarity with Tehran, which has backed him during more than a decade of civil war.

"We worked with the late President to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran flourish always," the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

'Axis of Resistance'

Iran-backed members of the so-called "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and its allies expressed their condolences Monday.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iraq-based armed groups all mourned the death of Raisi and eight others Sunday.

Hamas mourned Raisi as an "honorable supporter" of the Gaza-based Palestinian group whose Oct. 7 incursion sparked Israel's genocidal war in the coastal territory.

Hamas said it appreciated Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the war in Gaza.

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group, which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel during the war, praised Raisi as "a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes ... and a protector of the resistance movements."

Lebanon announced three official days of mourning.

Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi rebels said Raisi's death "is a loss not only for Iran but also for the entire Islamic world and Palestine and Gaza," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on X.

He added that the Palestinians were "in dire need of the presence of such a president who continued to defend" their right to freedom.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani declared Tuesday a day of mourning and said that "we stand in solidarity with the Iranian people"

Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite Muslim religious authority in Iraq, offered his condolences to the Iranian people and government "and especially the grieving families for this painful tragedy."

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, also expressed their sympathies, adding that Raisi had "always declared that Iraq and Iran are one people that cannot be separated."