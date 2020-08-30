Lebanon's Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib looks set to be designated prime minister at formal consultations Monday after winning political backing from the main Sunni Muslim party, the Future Movement.

Lebanon's prime minister must be a Sunni, according to the country's sectarian system. The government led by Hassan Diab quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at the Port of Beirut that killed some 190 people.

Lebanon is grappling with a financial meltdown that has devastated the economy and is seen as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

If the designation goes ahead without last-minute complications, Adib will be nominated before a visit to Beirut on Monday by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is leading efforts to press Lebanese leaders to reform.

The Future Movement, led by former premier Saad Hariri, announced its support for Adib after a meeting of its parliamentary bloc Sunday.

The Iran-backed Shiite party Hezbollah and its Shiite ally the Amal Movement will also nominate Adib in the consultations, a senior Shiite source told Reuters.

The country's largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement, will also nominate Adib, party leader Gebran Bassil told Reuters on Sunday.

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian allied with Hezbollah, is required to designate the candidate with the greatest level of support among members of Parliament at Monday's consultations.

Once designated, the process of forming a new government will get underway. Until a new administration is agreed upon, the Diab government continues in a caretaker capacity.