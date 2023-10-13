Startling revelations from Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Lab have confirmed the use of white phosphorus artillery rounds by Israeli military units during their operations in Gaza.

In their X post on Friday, Amnesty International said, "We are investigating what appears to be the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, including in a strike near a hotel on the beach in Gaza City."

This pointed investigation is indicative of the seriousness of the situation at hand.

"White phosphorus is an incendiary substance mostly used to create a dense smoke screen or mark targets," the statement continued.

"It burns at extremely high temperatures when exposed to air and can continue to burn inside flesh. It causes horrific pain and life-changing injuries and can't be put out with water. This is why white phosphorus should never be used in civilian areas. Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world," Amnesty International concluded.