Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has joined the global condemnation of the Israeli military's killing of seven humanitarian aid workers, including foreigners, in Gaza.

In an X post, Altun said, "Israel shamelessly continues its genocidal acts and violates international humanitarian law as the world fails to protect innocent Palestinians. Yet another Israeli attack killed international aid workers who were trying to alleviate human suffering in Gaza. Türkiye extends its deepest condolences to the families of World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) aid workers and condemns this brutal attack. Grave human rights violations, which have left a deep imprint on our collective memory, must stop. Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes. Humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, where food is being used as a weapon of war, is urgent to prevent the looming famine in Gaza. The work of humanitarian workers in Gaza reflects the resilience of human conscience in the face of Israel's atrocities and they will always be remembered."

Palestinian media reported Tuesday that seven employees of the Spanish aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

Among the victims were aid workers from Poland, Australia, Ireland and Britain, according to the Times of Israel.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza," WCK posted on X.

"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," the aid organization wrote.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Telegram post on Monday night that it was investigating the reports.

"Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident," the Israeli military claimed.