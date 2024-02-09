Ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip killed at least 21 Palestinians and dozens were wounded early Friday.

According to a report on the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli warplanes conducted overnight airstrikes in the southern city of Rafah and the central area of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

As a result of the airstrikes targeting residential areas in Rafah and Deir al-Balah by Israeli warplanes, at least eight Palestinians, including three children, were killed, and many others were wounded.

In addition, airstrikes by Israeli warplanes in Rafah resulted in the deaths of three members of the al-Sayyid family and five members of the al-Nahhal family.

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded in an attack by Israeli warplanes on a kindergarten where displaced persons sought refuge in the Ez-Zawayda area, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The deceased and wounded were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has killed 27,840 Palestinians in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 12,000 children and 8,190 women, while 67,317 people have been injured, according to Palestinian authorities.

In its interim ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to abide by six provisional measures, including taking all possible measures to prevent genocidal acts and ensuring the provision of basic services and humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.