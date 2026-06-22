The Arab League on Monday appointed veteran Egyptian diplomat Nabil Fahmy as its new secretary-general during a meeting of foreign ministers in Amman, placing the former foreign minister at the helm of the regional organization amid mounting challenges across the Middle East.

The appointment came during the 165th ordinary session of the pan-Arab body held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Fahmy will take office as the new league chief as of July 1, replacing outgoing Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"The selection reflects appreciation for the diplomatic experience that Mr. Nabil Fahmy possesses and his long professional career, through which he contributed to supporting Arab action on the regional and international arenas," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed wishes of success for the new league chief in performing his duties, as well as "strengthening joint Arab action, and achieving the aspirations of Arab peoples towards stability and prosperity."

With his appointment, Fahmy becomes the ninth secretary-general of the Arab League since its establishment in 1945, and the eighth Egyptian to hold the post.