Representatives of the Arab League issued a statement calling for the implementation of punitive measures against Israel in response to its genocidal attacks in Gaza.

In the statement issued after the emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, the Arab League representatives stressed coordinated Arab and international efforts to put an end to Israel's "crimes of genocide, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people."

The statement condemned the increasing brutality of the attacks, particularly in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out a systematic plan to completely depopulate the area amid international inaction.

The Arab League also criticized the U.S. for continuing to provide military aid to Israel, calling for stronger measures to hold Israeli officials accountable, such as suspending its participation in the U.N. General Assembly and pursuing legal action in international courts.

The meeting urged the enforcement of sanctions against Israel, citing previous summit and ministerial decisions.

The league emphasized steps such as suspending Israel’s participation in the U.N. General Assembly and labeling Israeli illegal settler organizations as terrorist entities.

The Arab nations organization also advocated for supporting a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant for their roles in the ongoing genocide.

It also criticized Israeli efforts to disrupt humanitarian operations, such as the targeting of U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) facilities and a proposed Tel Aviv law prohibiting the agency's operations in Israel and the occupied territories.

The meeting came after escalating violence in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, with the Arab League convening multiple times to discuss Israel's military actions.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack in October of last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,700 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 100,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.