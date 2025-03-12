The top diplomats of Arab countries held a meeting with the U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday to discuss reconstruction plans proposed by Egypt for Gaza, Qatar's foreign ministry said.

"The Arab foreign ministers discussed the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was approved during the Arab League Summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025. They also agreed with the US envoy to continue consultations and coordination on the plan as a foundation for the reconstruction efforts," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers said they would continue consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy over Egypt's plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, an alternative to Trump's proposed annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Consultations and coordination on the plan would continue with Witkoff, as a "basis for the reconstruction efforts" in Gaza, according to a joint statement following a meeting of the foreign ministers in Doha.

Earlier this month, Arab leaders adopted a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, proposed by Trump.

Trump's plan reinforced long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes and was met with widespread international rejection.

Egypt, Jordan and Gulf Arab states are concerned that any such plan would destabilize the entire region.

Egypt's reconstruction plan for Gaza provides for an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza.

The plan is detailed in a 112-page document that includes maps of how its land would be redeveloped and dozens of colorful AI-generated images of housing developments, gardens and community centers.

Large-scale reconstruction funding would require heavy buy-in from oil-rich Gulf Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.