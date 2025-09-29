U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and regional players were “beyond very close” to reaching a deal to end the Gaza war.

Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, said the agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.

"At least we're at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close," Trump told reporters. "And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job."

He noted that Arab and Muslim states commit to demilitarizing Gaza, saying that parties would agree on an Israeli withdrawal timeline.

He also said Hamas has not accepted the plan yet, but said he was hopeful, adding that Netanyahu would have full support if Hamas rejects the proposal.