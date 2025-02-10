The top Egyptian diplomat told his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio that Arab countries are on the same page with Palestine in opposing Donald Trump's plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza and take control of the blockaded enclave.

In a statement, Egypt's foreign ministry said Abdelatty, in a meeting in Washington, stressed the importance of expediting Gaza's reconstruction while Palestinians remain there.

Abdelatty, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, said he was looking forward to working with the new U.S. administration to achieve "comprehensive and just peace and stability" in the region, according to the statement.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, which they want as part of an independent state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and neighboring Arab states have rejected it since the Gaza war began in 2023.

Egypt's foreign ministry said on Monday that the international community should unify behind Palestinians to right "historic injustice" and restore their "legitimate and inalienable rights."

Trump's plan has received global condemnation, with regional and global leaders saying such a move would threaten regional stability.

He said in excerpts from a Fox News interview on Monday that Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal.