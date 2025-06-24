Arab condemnation continues to pour in following a deadly "terrorist" attack that targeted the Mar Elias Church in the Doueilaa district of the Syrian capital, Damascus. As of Sunday evening, the bombing had claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 63 others, according to Syrian health authorities.

In a series of official statements, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Kuwait denounced the attack, expressing their solidarity with Syria and offering support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Syrian Foreign Ministry: Attack targets national unity

Damascus issued a firm condemnation late Sunday, describing the attack as a suicide bombing carried out by a Daesh operative, according to preliminary findings. The blast resulted in numerous casualties among innocent civilians.

In a statement, Syria’s Foreign Ministry called the bombing a "desperate attempt to undermine national coexistence and destabilize the country,” linking it to remnants of terrorist networks reacting to the Syrian state's ongoing political and military gains.

The ministry stressed that the attack was not just an assault on a specific religious community, but rather an attack on Syria’s collective national identity. Damascus renewed its call on the international community and the U.N. Security Council to condemn the attack and support Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism and restore stability.

Syria’s Ministry of Awqaf also released a statement on Monday via the state-run SANA news agency, strongly denouncing the church bombing. It affirmed that such "terrorist acts" would not deter Syria from continuing its historic path of civil peace and religious coexistence.

Arab nations respond

Iraq

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry expressed its strong condemnation of the suicide bombing in Damascus, reiterating its firm opposition to all forms of terrorism and violence, especially those targeting civilians and places of worship. The ministry warned that such attacks are “malicious attempts to tear the social fabric and ignite sectarian strife,” calling for heightened vigilance and regional and international cooperation to prevent further destabilization.

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam labeled the attack as a “heinous criminal act” targeting the Syrian state and people, aimed at sowing discord within Syria’s national fabric. He reaffirmed Lebanon’s full solidarity with Syria and its readiness to coordinate on matters related to security and counterterrorism.

President Joseph Aoun also offered his condolences to the Greek Orthodox Church for the loss of life, urging Syrian authorities to take necessary measures to protect places of worship and their congregants, according to a statement posted on the official Lebanese presidency account on X.

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the attack, expressing full solidarity with Syria and rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing the country. The statement also reaffirmed Amman’s support for Damascus in preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty and the safety of its people.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh’s Foreign Ministry expressed its condemnation of the bombing, reiterating the Kingdom’s firm stance against attacks on places of worship and violence against civilians. The statement emphasized Saudi Arabia’s support for Syria in confronting extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attack in the strongest terms, stressing Doha’s consistent rejection of terrorism, violence, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives. A post on the Ministry’s official X account emphasized a total rejection of assaults on places of worship and affirmed Qatar’s full solidarity with Syria in all security and stability efforts.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE condemned the Damascus church bombing, which left several dead and wounded, calling it a “terrorist crime.” The Emirati Foreign Ministry reiterated its rejection of all acts aimed at undermining regional stability. The ministry conveyed its condolences to the Syrian government and people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, according to an official post on X.

Bahrain

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the church attack, offering condolences to the Syrian people and the families of the victims. It reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for Syria and denounced all forms of terrorism, especially those targeting places of worship and civilians.

Kuwait

In a statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist bombing, reiterating the Gulf state’s firm position against all forms of violence and extremism, regardless of justification.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman issued a statement expressing its condemnation of the attack and its condolences to the Syrian government and people. The statement also included wishes for a swift recovery for the wounded.

Yemen

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that the country, too, faces the scourge of terrorism. It reiterated its solidarity with Syria in confronting criminal acts that violate both religious and humanitarian values and called for enhanced coordination to combat all forms of extremism and terrorism.

Ongoing Security Concerns

As of 8 a.m. GMT Monday, no group had claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Syria’s Health Ministry, 22 people were killed and 63 were wounded.

On May 26, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of several Daesh-linked cells in rural Damascus, along with the seizure of light and medium weapons.

This Arab stance, coupled with the solidarity shown by the Syrian street and its categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, demonstrates the inevitability of the failure of any project seeking to undermine the Syrian people and their unity.